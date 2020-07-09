Main Street Trenton seeks input as to what public wants in Downtown Trenton

Main Street Trenton and the Missouri Main Street Connection have partnered to gather information via a survey on what the public would like to see in Downtown Trenton.

The survey asks respondents how Downtown could be made better, what types of businesses they would like to see, and if they would live Downtown if they could. The survey also asks what one thing respondents like about the area, what businesses they patronize the most, what events they have attended and attractions they have visited, and when they generally shop Downtown.

You may click on this link to begin the survey.

