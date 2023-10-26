Main Street Trenton schedules annual partnership reception and town hall meeting

Main Street Trenton will hold its annual partnership reception and a town hall meeting next week.

Anyone with a paid partnership is invited to the reception at The Space in downtown Trenton on November 1st at 5 p.m. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Missouri Main Street Connection, Inc. and the Main Street Trenton Board will hold a town hall for the entire community on November 1st at 6 p.m. Main Street Trenton will celebrate its successes for 2023, and its vision for the future of downtown Trenton will be shared.

Questions on how to become a partner should be directed to Main Street Trenton Director Lauren Dannar at 816-838-3545 or [email protected]. More information is also available on the Main Street Trenton website.