Main Street Trenton schedules annual partnership reception and town hall meeting

Local News October 26, 2023October 26, 2023 KTTN News
Main Street Trenton
Main Street Trenton will hold its annual partnership reception and a town hall meeting next week.

Anyone with a paid partnership is invited to the reception at The Space in downtown Trenton on November 1st at 5 p.m. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Missouri Main Street Connection, Inc. and the Main Street Trenton Board will hold a town hall for the entire community on November 1st at 6 p.m. Main Street Trenton will celebrate its successes for 2023, and its vision for the future of downtown Trenton will be shared.

Questions on how to become a partner should be directed to Main Street Trenton Director Lauren Dannar at 816-838-3545 or [email protected]. More information is also available on the Main Street Trenton website.  

