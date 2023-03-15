Main Street Trenton looks to hire executive director

Local News March 15, 2023 KTTN News
Main Street Trenton News Grapic
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Main Street Trenton is seeking a new executive director.

The purpose of the part-time position is to assist with professional non-profit organization management and work with business and property owners. Someone in the position will implement the board’s vision of strengthening the downtown core through social, economic, and cultural revitalization.

Responsibilities of the executive director include strategic planning and project coordination, record and report management, committee facilitation, and grant writing and fundraising. The executive director’s responsibilities also include administration, documentation, and implementation of revitalization efforts.

A resume with three references should be sent to Scott Sharp at Post Office Box 111 in Trenton, Missouri 64683.

It was previously reported E’Lisha Gass resigned as Main Street Trenton’s executive director on December 31st.

Post Views: 0
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.