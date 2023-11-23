Main Street Trenton holds the first “Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot”

In a celebration of athleticism and community spirit, Main Street Trenton hosted its inaugural Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot Thursday morning. According to the event’s director, Lauren Danner, the 5K run attracted 50 people, encompassing both adults and children, racing through the heart of downtown Trenton.

The event, marked by enthusiasm and friendly competition, saw Robert Muselman emerge as the overall winner, completing the course with remarkable speed. Adding a unique family touch to the occasion, the Foust family was recognized for having the largest number of immediate family members participating.

In the youth categories, Dawson Bird triumphed among the boys under 12 years old, while Nora Guthrie led the girls’ division. The event also featured a special acknowledgment for perseverance and determination, awarding a prize to the “final finisher” of the 5K, Lucy Guthrie.