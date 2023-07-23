Main Street Trenton highlights events planned in downtown Trenton area for the remainder of 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Several events are planned in downtown Trenton during the remainder of this year. They include Farmers Markets at Sesquicentennial Park on Saturday mornings through October, a Chalk Walk on September 1st, a Five Points Festival on September 2nd, a Halloween-themed Brew Fest with live music on October 28th, a partnership event on November 8th, a five-kilometer Turkey Trot run on Thanksgiving Day, and the annual Downtown Christmas program the first weekend in December.

The Main Street Trenton organization supports efforts to draw visitors to downtown Trenton. Main Street Trenton was discussed during a Trenton Rotary Club meeting last week. It was noted that the Farmers Market, which is new this year, has been a big draw with downtown foot traffic this summer, at least double compared to last year. Estimates were around one thousand visitors this summer, compared to 300 to 500 last summer.

There’s no cost to participate in the Farmer’s Markets in downtown Trenton. Sign-up is required to make sure there’s enough room for participants. A variety of items have been available.

Main Street Trenton Executive Director Lauren Danner noted that health department and business license regulations are followed.

This coming Saturday is Christmas in July at the Farmers Market. Vendors are to have Christmas-themed items for sale. Santa is to attend in summer attire and provide popsicles to the children.

