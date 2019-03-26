Main Street to be closed March 27 due to safety activities at NCMC

NCMC Housing and activities is conducting safety week March 25 through March 29th.

As a part of Safety Week, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, the Housing staff will combine efforts with the Trenton P.D. and Missouri Highway Patrol to conduct a Distracted/Impaired Driving exercise for NCMC students from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The exercise will be held on Main Street in front of Geyer Hall. As a result, Main Street will be closed from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. between Crowder and 13th street.

Students will have an opportunity to wear goggles that simulate the effects of alcohol, ride oversized tricycles through an obstacle course, and TPD officers will conduct mock field sobriety tests to students.