Main Street Chillicothe: Valentine’s Sweet Stroll a major success

Main Street Chillicothe hosted its first Valentine’s Sweet Stroll downtown on February 8, 2024. The Sweet Stroll encouraged attendees to get out, shake off those winter blues, and shop for that special someone just in time for Valentine’s Day. The evening provided pleasant weather, and the prospect of receiving chocolates resulted in a significant turnout of community members. Chillicothe boasts an active and vibrant downtown filled with entrepreneurs, artists, services, and talent.

Upon check-in at Silver Moon Plaza, attendees picked up party favors sponsored by United Country Graham Agency, donned their heart-shaped glasses, grabbed their pink treat bags, and headed downtown to shop and collect pieces of gourmet chocolates from their favorite downtown businesses. Participants enjoyed 15 different flavors. Additionally, strollers had the opportunity to win two raffle prizes. The stroll featured a wide variety of chocolates, from white chocolate maple candied bacon to dark chocolate strawberry cheesecake. A special thank you goes to Tammy Moore from The Mad Batter, who donated three delicious stops for the event. Julia Stimpson won the first prize basket raffle provided by United Country Graham Agency and all participating businesses. Bev Parker won the Livingston County Library gift basket raffle prize. Congratulations to both winners.

Participating businesses offered special deals specifically for the Sweet Stroll. Some provided snacks, refreshments, and fun activities such as photo booths, games, and prizes. Attendees shopped at their favorite downtown businesses and caught up with the business owners and staff. They also had the chance to visit two businesses new to downtown: Double T Mercantile and Family Affair Creations.



This event served as a fun boost after a very cold January. Main Street Chillicothe hopes to continue this event in 2025.

