Main Street Chillicothe to present children’s movie at Silver Moon Plaza

Main Street Chillicothe will show a children’s movie at the Silver Moon Plaza in Downtown Chillicothe in June.

Executive Director Ben White says the Livingston County Library and Citizen’s Bank and Trust will provide free children’s activities during Silver Moon Cinema the night of June 28th.

The activities will begin at 7:45, and Zootopia will be shown at dusk around 8:45. Those attending are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reports Webster Street will be closed in the Silver Moon Plaza area from Locust to Washington Street June 28th from 7 o’clock to 11:30 during the event.

Contact Main Street Chillicothe for more information about Silver Moon Cinema at 660-646-4071.