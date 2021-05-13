Main Street Chillicothe to host “Seniors on Tour” event

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

In conjunction with Historic Preservation Month, which is the month of May, Main Street Chillicothe is hosting a “Seniors on Tour.” This is a downtown leisurely walking tour for senior citizens to be taken on a guided tour led by Kirsten Mouton of the Livingston County Library.

The tour will start at Silver Moon Plaza, 707 Webster Street, Chillicothe, MO at 10 a.m. with coffee and donuts, with the tour to follow. The goal of the event is to learn about the history behind the downtown historical buildings and see the beautiful murals.

This event is listed in the Missouri Main Street Bicentennial Passport for 2021 and is part of the Missouri Bicentennial, Past, Present, Future. Main Street Chillicothe will have the “Passports” available at the beginning of the tour, and tour hosts will stamp your passport showing you attended the event.

This is a free event, and if interested, please register so hosts will know the approximate number of people attending. You can register by calling the Main Street office at 660-646-4071 and ask for Pam or Kirsten at the Public Library 660-646-0547.

