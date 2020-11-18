Main Street Chillicothe to host Memory Tree Lighting and Dedication Service

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Main Street Chillicothe will host the annual Memory Tree Lighting and Dedication Service on the evening of November 19th. Ornaments with cards inside to memorialize individuals will be placed on the tree in Silver Moon Plaza at 6 o’clock and remain there throughout the Holiday season.

Attendees can park on Webster Street, in the courthouse parking lot, and in the city parking lot behind Silver Moon Plaza to watch the event. There will be space for a limited number of attendees in Silver Moon Plaza. Masks and social distancing will be required.

A Facebook Live presentation of the November 19th’s Memory Tree Lighting will be available on the Main Street Chillicothe Facebook page.

Main Street Chillicothe has canceled its Kids Christmas based on recommendations of health professionals and talking to past participating merchants. The group notes children will be able to visit Santa at various locations.

