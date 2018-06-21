Main Street Chillicothe to host Farm to Table Awards Banquet

Main Street Chillicothe will host the Second Annual Farm to Table Awards Banquet Friday night to raise money for the revitalization as part of Chillicothe’s Locust Street into an Arts District.

The event will be held on South Locust Street by the Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery and will start with an outdoor dinner at 6 o’clock. The meal will feature locally grown food prepared by the Uprooted Kitchen in partnership with the Chillicothe Farmers Market.

The second part of the Farm to Table Awards Banquet will be the annual downtown revitalization awards celebrating the accomplishments of businesses, volunteers, and other stakeholders from the past year.

Tickets cost $35 and can be reserved by calling Main Street Chillicothe at 660-646-4071.

