Main Street Chillicothe to host “Fall Wine and Beer Walk”

Main Street Chillicothe will host a Fall Wine and Beer Walk next week.

Check-in will begin at Silver Moon Plaza on October 6th at 4:30 p.m. Each participant will receive a wristband and an event map.

Downtown merchants will offer wine and beer samples along with snacks.

Lindley Creek will provide musical entertainment at Silver Moon Plaza at 7:30 p.m.

Participants must be at least 21 years old to receive wine and beer samples. Identification will be required.

Tickets are priced at $25 for the Fall Wine and Beer Walk on October 6 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

