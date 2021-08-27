Main Street Chillicothe to host “Drop of Dublin” on September 17

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Main Street Chillicothe will host its second annual craft beer tasting festival to raise funds to continue the beautification of Downtown Chillicothe. “Drop of Dublin” will be in Downtown Chillicothe on September 17, 2021.

Tasting times will go from 7 to 9 o’clock that night. Kansas City rock band Flannigan’s Right Hook will perform from 7:30 to 10:30.

Tasters will be given a wristband with 10 tear-offs. Paid participants can drop one tear-off in a container at each tasting to which they go. Participants who do not have on a wristband will not be allowed into the concert.

Vendors will be on the south side of Webster Street. Participating brewers can also sell their product on site after the tasting if they have the appropriate licenses.

Only 300 tickets are available to individuals at least 21 years old. Tickets cost $25 each, which includes the beer tasting and concert. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite until September 17th at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. A link to Eventbrite is on the Main Street Chillicothe Facebook page. If any tickets are still available the night of Drop of Dublin, they can be purchased at the gate.

Questions about the event on September 17th should be directed to the Main Street Chillicothe office at 660-646-4071. This year’s committee chairperson is Amy Supple.

Related