Main Street Chillicothe expands fall wine walk to “Fall Wine and Beer Walk”

Main Street Chillicothe’s yearly Wine Walk will expand into a Fall Wine and Beer Walk.

Check-in will start at the Silver Moon Plaza on October 21st at 4:15 pm. Participants will receive wristbands and event maps.

Downtown merchants will provide wine and beer samples from 4:30 to 7 pm. Businesses will also have light snacks, with some offering sales and promotions. Area musicians will perform throughout Downtown Chillicothe.

Tasting participation is for individuals at least 21 years old. The Fall Wine and Beer Walk on October 21st will be held rain or shine. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite and will cost $25 each through October 14th. The cost of a ticket will increase to $30 each from October 15th through 21st.