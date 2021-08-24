Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Maggie Bowman, Campus Bookstore Business Operations Associate has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee for August 2021. Maggie has been employed at NCMC for six and a half years and holds an associate degree in Business Management/Accounting.

Maggie has been working on making the Campus Bookstore website better and in the future, she would like to see a bigger and better Campus Bookstore. She plans to continually educate herself for her role in the Campus Bookstore and Maggie describes her job as unique, fun, and educational. “My favorite thing about NCMC is the great staff,” said Maggie.

Each month, nominations are submitted by faculty/staff members for an outstanding employee they feel is hardworking, dedicated, and has made NCMC overall a great place. To learn more about employment opportunities at North Central Missouri College, visit the NCMC website.

