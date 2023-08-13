Madi Cutsinger highlights North Central Missouri Mental Health Center services at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Outreach Specialist Madi Cutsinger spoke at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on August 10. She discussed the services that the center offers.

The center provides psychiatric evaluations and medication, home health care, therapy, case management, substance use disorder assistance, and integrated treatment for co-occurring disorders. Additionally, the center offers classes for smoking cessation, wellness coaching, parenting, anger management, and domestic violence.

The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center operates from seven offices across nine counties and serves individuals who are at least five years old.

Cutsinger highlighted that mental health struggles have become a focus nationwide. She reported that 46% of teens, 19% of adults, and 13% of children experience some type of mental health issue. However, only about 50% seek treatment.

Cutsinger also reviewed the crisis lines available to the public for accessing mental health services. These include the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, CommCare, the Text Crisis Line, and the AgriStress Hotline.

During the business meeting, Jackie Soptic shared information from Rotary District 6040. The combined district governor visit for clubs in Trenton, Brookfield, Marceline, and Chillicothe is scheduled for September 14 in Brookfield. She also discussed the “Bring Someone Back to Rotary” attendance challenge.

The Trenton Rotary Club’s annual fish fry is set for September 16 at the Rock Barn. Both curbside and sit-down meals will be offered.

Club members are encouraged to bring food items to meetings for the Bright Futures Trenton Food Pals program or to contribute a monetary donation.

