Macon woman life-flighted to University Hospital after being ejected from vehicle during crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Macon woman sustained serious injuries when the car she drove overturned three miles northeast of Elmer on March 11th, ejecting her from the vehicle.

An air ambulance transported Mathis to University Hospital in Columbia.

The car, driven by Thirty-seven-year-old Chrystal Mathis, traveled south on Highway 3 before running off the left side of the road, striking the ground, and overturning totaling the vehicle.

The Patrol accused Mathis, after placing her under arrest, of possession of a controlled substance, possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Other allegations included driving while revoked, failure to maintain the right half of the roadway, no insurance, and no seat belt. Mathis was released for medical treatment by the patrol.

The Macon Rescue Squad, La Plata Fire Department, and Macon County Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash.

