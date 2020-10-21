Macon woman injured when tire blows out on Highway 63

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Macon woman sustained serious injuries when a tire blew out on the pickup truck she drove and the truck overturned five miles north of Macon on Tuesday, October 20th.

An ambulance transported 40-year-old Robyn Morrow to the Samaritan Hospital of Macon.

The truck traveled south on Highway 63 before the tire blew out, which caused the vehicle to run off the right side of the road and overturn.

The pickup was totaled and Morrow did not wear a seat belt.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Ambulance, and Rural Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

