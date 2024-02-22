Macon teen escapes with minor injuries after truck overturns

Share To Your Social Network

The Highway Patrol reports a Macon teen sustained minor injuries when the pickup truck she was driving overturned two miles northeast of Macon on Thursday morning, February 22. A private vehicle transported the 17-year-old girl to Samaritan Hospital in Macon.

The truck was traveling west on Highway DD before the driver reportedly negotiated a curve, crossed the centerline, swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle, and ran off the north side of the road. The driver overcorrected the vehicle, ran off the south side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned at Kellogg Avenue.

The vehicle was totaled and the patrol indicated the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The Macon County Rescue Squad assisted at the scene of the crash.

