Macon men injured in crash on Highway 63

The Highway Patrol reports two Macon men sustained injuries when a sports utility vehicle lost control on a snow-covered portion of U. S.Highway 63 two and a half miles south of Macon Thursday morning.

An ambulance transported driver 42-year-old Damon Mason to the Samaritan Hospital of Macon with what the Patrol called serious injuries. The Patrol notes passenger 20-year-old Malik Jones sought his own treatment of moderate injuries.

Mason drove south on U. S. 63 when he lost control of the SUV, and it ranoff the right side of the road. The vehicle then struck a road signand an embankment before overturning totalig the SUV..

The patrol reports Mason and Jones both wore safety devices at the time of the accident.