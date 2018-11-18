Macon man injured when big rig crashes south of La Plata

A Macon resident was hurt when the tractor-trailer he was driving crashed south of La Plata

Thirty-six-year-old Richard Koci of Macon was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Macon with moderate injuries.

The accident happened Saturday morning two miles south of La Plata on Highway 63 the northbound truck went off the left side of the road, through the median, crossed the southbound lanes, hit small trees and two fences, and overturned before coming to rest on the driver’s side of the truck. The vehicle was demolished.

Koci was wearing a seatbelt.