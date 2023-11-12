Macon County crash sends driver to hosital with minor injuries

A single-vehicle accident occurred on Lynx Avenue, approximately three miles northeast of Macon, Missouri, on November 11, 2023, at 1:15 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 1999 Ford Ranger, driven by 40-year-old Kory L. Mitchell of Macon, Missouri, was involved in the crash.

According to the accident report, the Ford Ranger was traveling southbound when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Mitchell, the sole occupant of the vehicle, did not use a seat belt at the time of the accident. He sustained minor injuries and was transported by the Macon County Ambulance to Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

The Ford Ranger suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by Stills Wrecker.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Trooper Riley, the Macon Police Department, and the Macon County Sheriff’s Department.