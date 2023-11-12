Macon County crash sends driver to hosital with minor injuries

Local News November 12, 2023November 12, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Rollover Crash news graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

A single-vehicle accident occurred on Lynx Avenue, approximately three miles northeast of Macon, Missouri, on November 11, 2023, at 1:15 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 1999 Ford Ranger, driven by 40-year-old Kory L. Mitchell of Macon, Missouri, was involved in the crash.

According to the accident report, the Ford Ranger was traveling southbound when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Mitchell, the sole occupant of the vehicle, did not use a seat belt at the time of the accident. He sustained minor injuries and was transported by the Macon County Ambulance to Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

The Ford Ranger suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by Stills Wrecker. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Trooper Riley, the Macon Police Department, and the Macon County Sheriff’s Department.

Post Views: 602
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.