Macon County crash on Highway 63 leaves Toyota Prius totaled

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Toyota Prius traveling southbound on Highway 63, two miles south of Macon, was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Saturday morning, resulting in minor injuries for the driver, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The accident occurred on July 22, 2023, at approximately 8:45 AM when the vehicle, driven by 37-year-old Michelle L. Jones from Kirksville veered off the right side of the roadway. After striking a culvert, the Toyota Prius came to a rest in the ditch.

The Toyota Prius suffered total damage and was towed from the accident site by Still Towing.

Jones was transported by Macon County Ambulance to Samaritan Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Authorities have confirmed that the driver, Michelle L. Jones, was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident.

Macon County Fire Department personnel assisted at the scene of the crash.

Related