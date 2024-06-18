Macon County arrests five individuals on kidnapping charges

Share To Your Social Network

Authorities in Macon County have reported the arrest of five individuals on felony kidnapping charges. These arrests have resulted in the suspects being held in the Macon County Jail under a 24-hour hold.

On June 17, 2024, Marlon P. Aguilar, 44, from the country of Mexico, was arrested on a felony kidnapping charge. Alongside Aguilar, Daniel E. Ruiz Lopez, 19, Noe N. Guzman Hernandez, 24, and Arturo A. Eustaquio, 41, also from the country of Mexico, were apprehended. Additionally, Carlos O. Funez, 56, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, was arrested on the same charge. All suspects are being held at the Macon County Jail under a 24-hour hold.

The arrests were made at approximately 2:27 a.m. on June 17. The circumstances leading to these arrests have not yet been disclosed by authorities. Investigations are ongoing.

