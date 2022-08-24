Macon and Brookfield companies receive grants from USDA

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

United States Department of Agriculture, Rural Development Missouri State Director, Kyle Wilkens, announced on August 24th that USDA Rural Development is investing more than $698,000 in critical infrastructure to combat climate change in rural Missouri. A few projects in the area are receiving funding.

Brookfield Tractor will use a $20,000 Rural Energy for America Program grant to install a 62.5-kilowatt solar array. The project is expected to save $8,885 per year. It will replace 116,799-kilowatt hours per year, which is 100% of the company’s energy use and enough electricity to power 10 homes.

Best Broadcasting Incorporated of Brookfield will use a $9,720 REAP grant to install a 19.4-kilowatt solar array. The project is expected to save $1,742 per year. It will replace 25,297-kilowatt hours per year, which is 89% of the business’s energy use.

The Macon Coca-Cola Bottling Company will use a $20,000 REAP grant to install a 46.98-kilowatt solar array system. The project is expected to save $6,121 per year. It will replace 71,831-kilowatt hours per year, which is 100% of the company’s energy use and enough electricity to power six homes.