Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

On Friday, August 18, a section of Mable Street in Trenton, MO, will be closed to ensure student safety as they move into NCMC Residence Halls.

Mable will be closed from 13th Street to Crowder Road from 8 am to midnight. Day and evening activities are planned for the students on the lawn and street between the residence halls and the Ketcham Community Center.

Related