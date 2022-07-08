Ludlow woman facing charges in Daviess County after threatening to kill a child

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Ludlow woman faces felony charges in Daviess County after she allegedly threatened to kill a minor child family member on July 6th.

Thirty-three-year-old Kayla Sue Bower has been charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk and second-degree kidnapping. Bond was denied.

A probable cause statement accuses Bower of threatening to kill the child with a tire-changing tool, so the child would confess to being demonically possessed. Bower reportedly refused to let the child out of a vehicle.

The probable cause statement indicates Bower has been described as showing psychosis-type behavior. She is currently charged in Livingston County with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and is next to appear in court on that charge on August 3rd.

Bower is said to not have a permanent address and to live in a camper.