Ludlow man charged with domestic assault

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox has released information on alleged domestic violence and a vehicle chase that took place on April 10 that led to the arrest of a Ludlow resident.

Twenty-eight-year-old Brandon Lee Farris was arrested for alleged domestic assault, and taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail. He was later released on his own recognizance on April 18th.

The sheriff’s Department responded to a location in Ludlow, and the investigation led to officers checking another home for the suspect; however, they were unable to locate the person. Deputies later returned for additional issues. A vehicle chase took place, with the vehicle finally stopping in Caldwell County. Deputies then arrested Farris.

Farris has been charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault and is scheduled for court on May 18.