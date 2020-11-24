Ludlow man arrested on charge of domestic violence and property damage

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office into a report of a domestic assault in the 2000 block of Route DD near Ludlow the morning of November 20th resulted in the arrest of a Ludlow man.

Twenty-six-year-old Quentin Blake Bassett has been charged with the felonies of domestic assault, third-degree and property damage, first degree.

Bond was amended to $10,000 cash only, 10% posting allowed, at an initial appearance in court on November 23rd. Bond was previously set at $5,000 cash only. Sheriff Steve Cox notes Bassett was released on bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 16th.

Cox says an investigation led officers to believe a male relative of the adult female caller reporting the domestic assault used his vehicle to ram the vehicle occupied by the other person.

