Lucerne Stock Show set to kick off on August 3rd

The 83rd Annual Lucerne Stock Show will be held next month. Activities are scheduled for August 3rd through 6th.

Dairy Cattle and Dairy Goats shows will be that Wednesday. Open and 4-H projects can be entered from 5:30 to 6:30 that evening. A community barbecue will begin at 6 o’clock. Church Night will start at 7:30.

That Thursday will include Rabbit and Poultry and Beef shows. The Newlywed Game will be at 7 o’clock that night.

August 5th will include Swine, Sheep, and Meat Goats shows. Children’s games will start at 7 o’clock that night.

Activities planned for August 6th include an antique tractor and small engine show, dog races, an auction, a cornhole tournament, and an ax throwing contest. There will be a kiddie pedal pull at 2 o’clock that afternoon, a mechanical bull, Make and Take with Marsha and Brenda, and a barbecue contest. A lawn mower pull is at 4:30. Other activities scheduled for August 6th include a three-on-three basketball tournament and a pie contest. A talent show will start at 7 o’clock that night, and a pie auction will be during judging. Centerline will perform at 8 o’clock, and a raffle drawing will follow.

There will be a cookshack open at the Lucerne Stock Show. It will be open on August 3rd from 11 o’clock to 4:30. It will open on August 4th and 5th at 11 o’clock and on August 6th at 8 o’clock.