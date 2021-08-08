Lucerne Stock Show officials announce Sheep Show results

Results from the sheep judging Saturday at the Lucerne Stock Show were announced by officials.

Market Lambs:

  • Eli Palmer Grand Champion.
  • Sammi Jo Blanchard Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb, In-County Grand Champion.
  • Greta Schoonover Reserve Grand Champion, In-County Market lamb.
  • Dillon Jones Grand Champion home-raised Market Lamb.
  • Evan Boxley Reserve Grand Champion home raised market lamb

Rams:

  • Dillon Jones Grand Champion.
  • Treyton Trent Reserve Grand Champion ram

Ewes:

  • Piper Klinger Grand Champion, In-County Grand Champion.
  • Cooper Boxley Reserve Grand Champion, Grand Champion home raised ewe.
  • Sammi Joe Blanchard Reserve Grand Champion, In County ewe, Reserve Grand Champion home raised ewe.
  • Sammie Jo Blanchard Junior Showman

Towns of residence for individuals were not provided.


