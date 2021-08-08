Lucerne Stock Show officials announce Sheep Show results

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Results from the sheep judging Saturday at the Lucerne Stock Show were announced by officials.

Market Lambs:

Eli Palmer Grand Champion.

Sammi Jo Blanchard Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb, In-County Grand Champion.

Greta Schoonover Reserve Grand Champion, In-County Market lamb.

Dillon Jones Grand Champion home-raised Market Lamb.

Evan Boxley Reserve Grand Champion home raised market lamb

Rams:

Dillon Jones Grand Champion.

Treyton Trent Reserve Grand Champion ram

Ewes:

Piper Klinger Grand Champion, In-County Grand Champion.

Cooper Boxley Reserve Grand Champion, Grand Champion home raised ewe.

Sammi Joe Blanchard Reserve Grand Champion, In County ewe, Reserve Grand Champion home raised ewe.

Sammie Jo Blanchard Junior Showman

Towns of residence for individuals were not provided.

