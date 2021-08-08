Lucerne Stock Show officials announce Sheep Show results

Results from the sheep judging Saturday at the Lucerne Stock Show were announced by officials.
Market Lambs:
- Eli Palmer Grand Champion.
- Sammi Jo Blanchard Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb, In-County Grand Champion.
- Greta Schoonover Reserve Grand Champion, In-County Market lamb.
- Dillon Jones Grand Champion home-raised Market Lamb.
- Evan Boxley Reserve Grand Champion home raised market lamb
Rams:
- Dillon Jones Grand Champion.
- Treyton Trent Reserve Grand Champion ram
Ewes:
- Piper Klinger Grand Champion, In-County Grand Champion.
- Cooper Boxley Reserve Grand Champion, Grand Champion home raised ewe.
- Sammi Joe Blanchard Reserve Grand Champion, In County ewe, Reserve Grand Champion home raised ewe.
- Sammie Jo Blanchard Junior Showman
