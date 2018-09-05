Lucerne man facing multiple charges in Putnam County

A Lucerne man arrested by the Highway Patrol in Putnam County has been formally charged.

Online court documents show 51 year old Stephen Pipes faces misdemeanor charges of resisting or interfering with an arrest, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red or blue light, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, and driving on a bridge or highway under construction or improvement closed by barriers.

The Patrol reported he was taken to the Putnam County Jail.

Pipes was arraigned Tuesday, and a counsel status hearing is scheduled for October 9th.