Low-cost stroke screening for Medicare patients to be offered in Gallatin

The Active Aging Resource Center and the Daviess County Health Department, both of Gallatin, are partnering to host a stroke detection screening.

The screening will be held at 609B South Main Street in Gallatin on August 25th from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm by appointment only.

A cardio gauge screening includes carotid artery, peripheral arterial, abdominal aortic aneurysm, and aggregate reporting. The $115 package will be offered to Daviess County Medicare beneficiaries for $30.

Call the Daviess County Health Department to schedule a stroke detection screening at 660-663-2414.