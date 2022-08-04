Low-cost stroke screening for Medicare patients to be offered in Gallatin

Local News August 4, 2022 KTTN News
Prevent Strokes or Stroke Screening news graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Active Aging Resource Center and the Daviess County Health Department, both of Gallatin, are partnering to host a stroke detection screening.

The screening will be held at 609B South Main Street in Gallatin on August 25th from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm by appointment only.

A cardio gauge screening includes carotid artery, peripheral arterial, abdominal aortic aneurysm, and aggregate reporting. The $115 package will be offered to Daviess County Medicare beneficiaries for $30.

Call the Daviess County Health Department to schedule a stroke detection screening at 660-663-2414.

Post Views: 14
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.