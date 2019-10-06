Lorrie Langfitt selected as NCMC’s Outstanding Student

Lorrie Langfitt from New Hampton, Missouri, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student. Lorrie is an adult learner pursuing her nursing degree at the Bethany site where she can take classes at night and in the evening to work with her busy schedule. Lorrie will graduate in December with her LPN certificate.

Lorrie is involved in her community, volunteerism, church and family time. “I chose NCMC because the nursing program is ranked in the top ten in the state of Missouri!” Lorrie stated. “I appreciate the convenience of the Bethany outreach site. It works well with my schedule and enables me to pursue a lifelong goal.”

Lorrie enjoys the class Nursing of Adults. Lorrie said, “My favorite thing about NCMC is the educators, administration, and staff. The personnel that I have encountered are all of the same mindset; they want students to succeed! They assist in any way possible to make that happen.”

Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.

