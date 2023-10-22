Loose gravel causes accident on Highway 169 in Union Star

Local News October 22, 2023
On the evening of October 20, 2023, a single-vehicle accident resulted in moderate injuries for a local man in Union Star, Missouri. The incident occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. on Highway 169 at 9th Street.

John A. Klawuhn, 41, of Union Star, Missouri, was riding a 2014 Harley Street Glide southbound when he encountered loose gravel on the roadway. The unexpected road conditions caused Klawuhn to lose control of his motorcycle, leading it to overturn.

Klawuhn, who was not wearing any safety gear at the time of the accident, sustained moderate injuries. Responders from Grand River Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene and transported him to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for treatment.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Corporal J.D. Maudlin of the Missouri State Highway Patrol were on the scene to assist with the investigation. The motorcycle incurred minor damage and was removed from the scene by a private party.

