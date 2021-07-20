Locations announced for Back-to-school event in Grundy County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Locations have been announced for the Grundy County Back to School Event hosted by Bright Futures Trenton. The free needs-based event for Grundy County students will be on August 12th.

School supplies and backpacks will be distributed, and Pass the Pride will be held at the First Christian Church of Trenton from noon to 6 o’clock for Trenton R-9 students. They will also be at the Grundy County R-5 Elementary School in Humphreys from noon to 3 o’clock for Grundy R-5 students, at the Laredo School from noon to 4 o’clock for Laredo R-7 students, and in the Spickard School gym from 4:30 to 5:30 for Spickard R-2 students.

A movie and refreshments will be available at the Trenton Cinema from 2 to 5 o’clock.

Clothing, shoes, haircuts, and hygiene items will be available from 4 to 7 o’clock. The haircuts will be done at the First Christian Church in Trenton, hygiene items and gym shoes will be distributed at the First Assembly of God Church of Trenton, new shoes will be available in the gym of the Rissler Elementary School of Trenton, and clothing will be at the First Baptist Church of Trenton.

Hy-Vee and Kiwanis will provide a cookout at Moberly Park of Trenton from 6 to 7 o’clock. Bright Futures Trenton will host a swim party at the Trenton Family Aquatic Center on August 12th from 6:30 to 8:30.

More information on the Grundy County Back to School Event can be found on the Bright Futures Trenton Facebook page.

Related