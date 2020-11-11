Location change announced for Christmas Festival and Craft Show in Jamesport

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

One of the locations has been changed for the Christmas Festival and Craft Show in Jamesport.

The Tri-County After Prom’s old-fashioned cookie and candy walk and concession stand as well as other booths will be in the current fire station instead of the city park building. Other than the current fire station, booths will be in the Spillman Event Center, Kramer Contracting, and the old fire station on November 27th and 28th from 9 to 4 o’clock both days.

Santa will put in an appearance at the Spillman Center on Friday. There will also be food, baked items, kettle corn; buggy rides; crafts; and antiques at all four locations both days.

Contact the Jamesport Community Association for more information about the Christmas Festival and Craft Show at 660-684-6146.

