Local youth set record-breaking sales in Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions

The Missouri State Fair Youth Livestock Show celebrated youth in agriculture on Saturday, Aug. 22. The annual Sale of Champions highlighted the day, breaking numerous records from previous sales raising a total of $193,120 for Youth in Agriculture.

Connor Keithley, of Chillicothe, showed the Reserve Grand Champion Barrow. Connor is the son of Chad and Betsy Keithley and is a member of the Chillicothe FFA Chapter. Connor’s 292-pound Crossbred barrow was purchased for $7,000 by BTC Bank and Team Sloan Livestock/Scott, Tonya, Cody, and Troy Sloan, Cameron. Additional funds were provided by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulting in a record-breaking total sale value of $35,068.

Grey Porter, of Mercer, exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Meat Goat. Grey is the son of Gary and Lori Porter and is a member of the North Mercer FFA Chapter. Grey’s Boer goat weighed 91 pounds and sold for $3,250 to BTC Bank and ADM Animal Nutrition/MoorMan’s ShowTec. Additional funds from Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulted in a record-breaking total sale value of $14,071.

Jasey Peoples, of Polo, exhibited the Reserve Champion Pen of Chickens. Jasey is the daughter of Jason and Gina Peoples and is a member of the Polo Trailblazers 4-H Club. Jasey’s broilers weighed an average of 6.61 pounds and sold for $1,750 to the Edward Jones Associates, with additional funds from Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulting in a record-breaking total sale value of $4,353.

The last lot of the sale was the Limited Edition Sale of Champions Commemorative Belt Buckle, which was purchased by the Jerry Litton Family Memorial Foundation, located in Chillicothe, for $1,800.

