Local winners in north Missouri announced in state’s Vaccine Incentive Program

The 6th Congressional District has additional winners of $10,000 cash when their names were drawn from among those who registered with the state lottery following their COVID-19 vaccine shot.

According to the list on the Missouri Stops COVID website, the newest recipients of the cash prize include Frederick Suhr of New Boston, Nicole Sewell of Macon, Brad Stoecklin of Macon, and Sandra Youngs of Albany. There were also two winners from Lawson which are Kellie McClanahan and Armen Harutyunyan

There will be one more posting of adult winners of a cash prize and a youth scholarship in the state of Missouri, as an incentive to have citizens vaccinated with a COVID vaccine injection.

