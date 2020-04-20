Local testing sites announce number of individuals tested for COVID-19

Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital COVID-19 testing numbers were announced via marketing and public relations director Jordan Ferguson of Trenton.

According to Ferguson, the testing results collectively include those administered at the hospitals in Chillicothe and Trenton as well as the drive-through testing clinic on Highway 65 in Chillicothe. The drive through testing site is open weekdays from 10 to 2 in the former Washington Street food and drink location.

Data as of Monday morning, April 20, 2020, includes Wright Memorial testing 129 individuals. That number includes 90 from Grundy County, 26 from Mercer County, and 13 from other counties. Hedrick Medical Center has tested 214 individuals for COVID-19. That number includes 157 Livingston County residents and 57 from other counties. Combined that’s 343 individuals since COVID-19 testing became available.

Patients must have a referral from a health care provider based in Livingston, Grundy, or Mercer counties. The information also includes current criteria to be tested which aligns with the Centers for Disease Control recommendations.

It’s emphasized only patients or employees who meet certain criteria are eligible for the testing. This includes symptoms such as fever of 100 degrees or higher, cough, shortness of breath, loss of smell or taste, diarrhea, sore throat, or body aches.

Other risk factors to be taken into consideration include exposure in the past 14 days to someone exposed to the coronavirus, persons over age 65, women who are pregnant, those with a comprised immune system, are actively receiving chemotherapy, have had a transplant, the chronic use of steroids, AIDS/HIV, diabetes, heart, lung, liver, or kidney disease, or an uncontrolled chronic condition. Others putting themselves at risk who may be assessed are health care workers and first responders.

