The election of officers is scheduled when the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) for Grundy county meets on February 15, 2022.

The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. in the training room of the Trenton fire department. An option is available for virtual attendance by Zoom.

The agenda also includes a request to pre-approve an application for the

Chemical Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) is anticipated to be available in March.

