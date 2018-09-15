Local Emergency Planning Committee discuses Missouri Day Festival

The Grundy County Local Emergency Planning Committee discussed the Missouri Day Festival at its meeting this week.

Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce President Debbie Carman reported there is no plan to activate the Emergency Operations Center, but a Web Emergency Operation Center event will be created.

Trenton City Administrator Ron Urton talked about the potential for disruption of Verizon cell phone service due to scheduled maintenance on the water tower that normally hosts a Verizon cell site. That might cause more disruption in cell service than usual during the Missouri Day weekend.

Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs has been in contact with Verizon to see if the company could offset the potential for disrupted service.

Frank Hayden with Wright Memorial Hospital reported the hospital will have plans for potential patient influx during the festival weekend.

Alan Barnett with the Community Emergency Response Team reported he continues to work on emergency preparedness and a team of responders as well as rejuvenating the Community Emergency Response Team in Grundy County.

State Emergency Management Agency Region H Coordinator Mike Booth shared that the Missouri Emergency Response Commission has two vacancies on the executive committee.

Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting attendees had an opportunity to view the LEPC trailer and its contents after the meeting. Representatives from each discipline will hold a work day to sort and recycle the trailer’s contents.