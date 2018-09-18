“Local Artists Showcase II” to open at Dorris Rider Art Gallery

A collection of works by area artists will begin the 2018-2019 exhibition schedule in the Dorris Rider Art Gallery at North Central Missouri College in Trenton.

“Local Artists Showcase 11” will open on Tuesday, September 25 and run through October 12.

Artists can submit up to two pieces of original art that have not previously been shown in the Rider Gallery. Any media is acceptable, but some pieces may not be accepted due to size constraints or content. Work may be brought to the gallery on Thursday, September 20 from 3:00-5:00 pm, Friday, September 21 from 11:00am-1:00pm, and anytime by appointment.

“The Local Artists Showcase is an annual favorite show for our viewers,” said Gallery Director Jim Norris. “It’s always interesting to see the fantastic artistic talent we have in our area.”

The closing of the exhibit will also coincide with the Fall Critique of the Green Hills Artists group, which will be held in the gallery on Saturday, October 13. (Times will be announced at a later date.)

For more information, please Norris at 357-6345 (office) or 660-635-2189 (cell), or by email at [email protected].