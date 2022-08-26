Local Artists Showcase 14 on display at Dorris Rider Art Gallery

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A collection of works by area artists has begun the 2022-2023 exhibition schedule in the Dorris Rider Art Gallery at North Central Missouri College in Trenton. “Local Artists Showcase 14” is now open and runs through October 8.

The Rider Art Gallery is located in the Frey Administrative Center on the NCMC campus. Regular hours are 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday, as well as selected weekend and evening hours by appointment. The show will also be open with special hours on Saturday, August 27, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm in conjunction with the Main Street Trenton Five Points Festival.

The show includes 45 artworks by 26 different artists, several of which are showing in the gallery for the first time. The art has been made with a variety of mediums, including oil, acrylic, charcoal, photography, found object sculpture, and many more.

“It’s always refreshing to see such a wide variety of styles and themes in this annual exhibit,” said Gallery Director Jim Norris. “Art has the power to make us think and to make us feel. Sometimes those thoughts and feelings come in the form of comfort, and sometimes they challenge us.”

For more information, please contact Norris at 357-6345 or by email at [email protected].

The works on display represent the views and opinions of the artists and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of North Central Missouri College or those associated with the college.