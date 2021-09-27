Livingston, Mercer, and Worth counties among those in Green Hills region with lowest unemployment rates

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri Division of Employment Security figures indicates Livingston, Mercer, and Worth counties are among those with the lowest unemployment rates for August 2021, the most recent month available.

Worth County has the second-lowest unemployment rate for Missouri at two percent. Only Osage county has fewer unemployed, a one-point nine percent. Mercer County’s rate is two point two percent and Livingston County has an unemployment rate of two point three percent.

The highest rate among area counties is Linn a four percent.

The Grundy County jobless rate of three-point one percent remained steady with July, but it’s less than the five-point three percent in August of 2020. Grundy County has 124 unemployed out of a civilian labor force of 3,950.

Other area counties with rates between three and four percent are DeKalb 3.1%, Caldwell, Carroll, and Macon 3.2%, Adair 3.6%, Sullivan and Clinton at 3.7%. Other area counties with unemployment rates between two and three percent are Gentry County at 2.4%, Daviess and Chariton counties are at 2.6%, and Harrison County is at 2.8% unemployment.

Missouri’s adjusted unemployment rate for August 2021, was four percent.

Related