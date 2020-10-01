Livingston, Harrison and Putnam County see increases in COVID-19 cases

The Livingston County Health Center announces it received an additional 19 notifications for positive COVID-19 Thursday, October 1st, bringing the cumulative total to 230. Fifty-five of the cases are active, and 175 have been removed from isolation. Two COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Livingston County.

The Harrison County Health Department’s COVID-19 Dashboard shows 134 total confirmed cases, which is an increase of four. Twenty-one of the cases are active, and 112 have been removed from isolation. One death related to COVID-19 has been reported for Harrison County.

The Putnam County Health Department reports an additional community member has tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the cumulative total of laboratory-confirmed cases to 36. Two positives are being actively monitored by public health, and 31 have been released from monitoring. Two deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported for Putnam County.

