Livingston County’s surge of COVID-19 continues with 25 new cases; Mercer County adds 1 new case

The Livingston County Health Center reports 25 COVID-19 cases have been added since May 25th, bringing the total to 1,663. One hundred forty-one cases are active.

The health center notes the fully vaccinated rate for Livingston County is 29%, and 33.3% have received at least one dose. Last week, 26.9% were fully immunized, and 32.6% had initiated vaccination.

The Livingston County Health Center is holding walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics Tuesdays and Thursdays. Anyone at least 12 years old is eligible to be vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have increased by one in Mercer County. The health department notes there are 170 confirmed cases and 176 probable cases. Two cases are active. There have been nine COVID-19-related deaths reported for Mercer County.

