Livingston County woman dies while in custody in Randolph County

Local News December 29, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Death Investigation V2 News Graphic
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

A Livingston County detainee died in Randolph County the afternoon of December 27th.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 51-year-old Cheri Dawn Admire suffered a medical problem at the Randolph County Jail. Jail staff and a nurse performed CPR and used AED equipment until an ambulance arrived, and they continued assisting emergency medical personnel in getting to the hospital while providing medical assistance. She died at the hospital.

Randolph County authorities are continuing an investigation, and an autopsy is scheduled.

Cox says Admire was being held at the Randolph County Jail in lieu of bond on a Livingston County warrant for alleged felony financial exploitation of the elderly. She had been in custody since March 28th after allegedly failing to obey a judge’s order while on bond.

Cox notes Admire maintained her innocence, and a jury trial was scheduled to start February 21st.

Post Views: 1,061
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.