Livingston County woman dies while in custody in Randolph County

A Livingston County detainee died in Randolph County the afternoon of December 27th.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 51-year-old Cheri Dawn Admire suffered a medical problem at the Randolph County Jail. Jail staff and a nurse performed CPR and used AED equipment until an ambulance arrived, and they continued assisting emergency medical personnel in getting to the hospital while providing medical assistance. She died at the hospital.

Randolph County authorities are continuing an investigation, and an autopsy is scheduled.

Cox says Admire was being held at the Randolph County Jail in lieu of bond on a Livingston County warrant for alleged felony financial exploitation of the elderly. She had been in custody since March 28th after allegedly failing to obey a judge’s order while on bond.

Cox notes Admire maintained her innocence, and a jury trial was scheduled to start February 21st.

