The Livingston County Veterans Associations will dedicate their new Veterans Building in Chillicothe near the Livingston County Library’s youth library.

Introductions, the dedication, and a chamber ribbon cutting will start at the Veterans Building on July 17, 2021, at noon. Open house tours will go until 5 o’clock in the evening.

Chillicothe Elks Lodge 656 will provide food service on July 17.

