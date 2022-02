Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Automatic voting equipment will be tested at the Livingston County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse in Chillicothe to comply with Missouri statutes.

Absentee voting equipment will be tested on March 1st at 10 a.m. Other automatic voting equipment will be tested on March 30th at 10 a.m.

Representatives of political parties, the news media, candidates, and the public are invited to attend.

Related